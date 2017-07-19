O.J. Simpson’s robbery trial just took a strange turn. According to the New York Post, one of the victims would like to see the 70-year-old regain his freedom. Bruce Fromong reportedly said the amount of time Simpson has completed in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center is enough to allow him to go home.

In 2007, the former Buffalo Bills player was convicted of armed robbery when he attempted to take back his sports memorabilia which was up for sale. Fromong and his business partner Al Beardsley (who died in 2015), awaited a potential buyer who planned to meet them at the Palace Station Hotel in Las Vegas. Instead, they were met with a furious Simpson and two other unidentified men who possessed guns. He’s been in prison since 2008.

According to a relative, Beardsley would’ve been in favor of Simpson’s release as well. “I think [Beardsley] would pick him up at the jail,” the relative said. A judge ruled a nine to 33-year sentence for Simpson’s actions.

The subject of FX’s award-winning series’ parole hearing is set for Thursday (July 20). The Post notes that if the judge denies his parole request, his plea will not be heard in court for another three years. The court proceeding will air on ESPN and NBC News at 1 p.m. EST.