While Brandon Thompson was detained for six felony warrants, Oklahoma law enforcement officials allowed him to get down on bended knee to propose to his girlfriend, while handcuffed.

The memorable gesture occurred on July 4th which left his fiancee, Leandria Keith, in an initial state of shock. “But I knew I was gonna say yes,” Keith said to News On 6. “I love him a lot. We go through our ups and downs. I guess it’s like an unconditional love.”

READ: Elon University Student Strolls Into A Wedding Proposal After Graduation

The Root adds that Thompson was arrested for charges that stem from possession of a firearm as a felon to a missed court appearance. It looks like a few police officials were in favor of the moment, specifically the Muskogee Police Department’s spokesman, Lincoln Anderson.

Although he was taken aback when he learned of Thompson’s proposal request, Anderson said something good might arise from the instance. “Maybe by him taking this step to propose to her, so they can get married, he can take a step to getting his life together and putting these warrants behind him and improving the life of his kids and his future wife,” he said. The string of events occurred on Thompson’s 35th birthday.

READ: Alabama Man Provides Explanation Of Police Standoff In Viral Wedding Proposal Video