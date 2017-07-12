After releasing her debut EP Nearly Civilized in late 2016, Paloma Ford has finally followed the project up with her first new record of 2017. And she gives us a sexy collaboration with Dave East as they revisit Janet Jackson’s sensual classic, “Would You Mind” on “Waves”.

The Los Angeles transplant masterfully channels the free-spirited sexuality of Ms Jackson’s original hit through her stimulating and sultry vocals. And while she doesn’t exceed the legendary R&B diva, she makes it her own with her mood setting performance.

Harlem’s own hood sex symbol Dave East was appropriately added as we witness the young don balance clever lyricism and wordplay with his trademark sex appeal.

