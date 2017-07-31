Papoose And Fetty Wap Are “Pickin’ Up Bags”

Papoose is up to something, and hip-hop heads aren’t mad about it, either. Following his Fat Joe collaboration, the lyrical banger “Back On My Bullshit,” the Brooklyn rapper delivers another freebie with the Fetty Wap-assisted track titled, “Pickin’ Up Bags.”

READ: Is Papoose The Newest Member Of Maybach Music Group?

Produced by Harry Fraud, and complete with the New York producer’s signature sound, Pap drops lines about his upbringing, his rise to fame as well as his talent for getting money bags.

READ: Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Their Miscarriage

“I grew up on public assistance, my family poor/Now my money stacking, we slammin’ them Caddy doors/If you tell me that I can’t eat, to me that mean war/Niggas say they packing them ratchets, we carry more/If this was New Jack City, I’m Nino, you Al B. Sure/Pretty motherfucker, I never liked you, now carry on,” raps Papoose.

READ: DJ Kay Slay Links Rotten Apple MCs Dave East, Papoose & Raekwon For “Microphone Murderers”

New Jersey native and hook king, Fetty Wap handles the memorable hook duties.

“When you see me, I be pickin’ up a bag, right, yeah/Just another reason I could brag, right/Yeah, ayy, you look like a bag lil’ shawty (Shawty)/It ain’t ’bout a bag, don’t call me/When you see me, I be pickin’ up a bag, right, yeah/Just another reason I could brag, right/Yeah, ayy, you look like a bag lil’ shawty (Shawty)/It ain’t ’bout a bag, don’t call me,” raps/sings Fetty Wap.