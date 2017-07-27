PARTYNEXTDOOR is the latest rapper to be accused of making insensitive remarks towards the Jewish community. Party initially nabbed the Internet’s attention today (July 26), after tweeting about why black people buy gold chains. But his comments were quickly taken the wrong way after he added some points about Jewish people. The “Come and See Me Now” artist deleted his tweets, but not before we got the screenshots.

“The Jews… sorry jewelers are selling dawg chains. lol it’s actually funny what black people do when they have financial freedom,” he tweeted. Many critics quickly pointed out that PND is signed to a Jewish label, seeing how Drake and others running OVO are Jewish.

But before people go pouncing on Party, it doesn’t look like the artist was trying to be hurtful or even controversial for that matter. His tweet could be seen as a reference to JAY-Z’s similar lyric on “The Story of O.J.,” in which he rapped: “You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit/You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.” Jay was also accused of making an anti-semitic statement, and was scolded by the Anti-Defamation League, which said his lyrics played “into deep-seated anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews and money.”

Although Party’s tweet is still lingering around social media, let’s hope this quickly becomes old news in the coming weeks.