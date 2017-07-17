Like he always does around this time of the year, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg will be celebrating his birthday with his annual #PeterPalooza festival. This year, the party will be going down in the borough of Brooklyn at The Knockdown Center on July 27th.

This is the sixth annual #PeterPalooza, and it will include performances by Harlem natives A$AP Ferg and Dave East — as well as Pro Era members, Nyck @ Knight, and Jay IDK, Westside Gunn & Conway.

Last year’s #PeterPalooza took place at Washington D.C.’s Howard Theatre and included performances by Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, and CJ Fly. Other artists that have ripped the stage for Rosenberg’s G-Day include A$AP Rocky, Vic Mensa, Meek Mill, Action Bronson, and ScHoolboy Q and more.

This year, VIBE linked with Rosenberg to give fans a chance to win one pair of tickets to this year’s event.

Here’s how to win:

1: Follow us (@vibemagazine) on Twitter.

2: Tweet to us “I want tickets to #PeterPaloozaVI #VIBEPrize.”

Winners will be selected randomly, and transportation will not be provided to the venue. Also, tickets can be purchased here.