Where world class art meets popular culture, Twyla and i am OTHER launch a special collection of limited edition prints, featuring three singular artists including graphics maven, Tony Peralta.

Among Angelica Hicks’ whimsical, tongue-in-cheek illustrations and Alvaro “FREEGUMS” Ilizarbe’s pre Columbian-inspired work, is Peralta’s awe-inspiring line of ‘Rolos & Icons’ which fronts a bevy of our most adored Latina idols.

“We believe individuality is the new wealth and M. Tony has carved out his own lane,” says i am OTHER Chief Creative Office, Mimi Valdés. “He’s OTHER, plain and simple. There’s no other artist who creates the kinds of images he does.”

The images – Selena, Celia Cruz, Wonder Woman, Iris Chacon, Frida Kahlo, Doña Florinda and Dora the Explorer reimagined in hair rollers – were first publicly debuted back in November 2015 during a seven-day exhibition in the Lower East Side. Celia, Selena, Frida and Wonder Woman specifically are included in Twyla’s newly premiered collection, which Peralta describes as idiosyncratic as his life.

“To be able to be aligned in some way with i am OTHER, Pharrell and Mimi Valdés, is an honor and a unique opportunity for me,” the Dominican native says us. “It adds to the unconventional journey that I have been on in becoming an artist.”

On carefully curating the collection, VP of Artist Relations at Twyla Ariel Saldivar had this to say: “Each of these artists has a unique sensibility and playful approach to pop culture. We are so proud to work hand-in-hand with i am OTHER and these talented artists to introduce a limited edition collection that speaks to paving your own path and is available exclusively on Twyla.”

