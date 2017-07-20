Pirelli’ 2017 calendar is here, and this year’s spread might be the best one yet. The tire company’s high fashion shoot features all black celebs, including, Diddy, Lil Yachty, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The themes for this year’s calendar explore the world of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and English culture. Keeping on trend, Puff is featured in a puffy velvet coat as The Royal Beheader. Lil Yachty, by contrast, is the The Queen’s Guard, and Lupita is The Dormouse. Going up the royal food chain, Whoopi Goldberg stars as The Royal Duchess, and appropriately crowned at the top, is RuPaul as The Queen of Hearts. Other notables stars in the shoot, which was mastered by famed photographer, Tim Walker, are Naomi Campbell as The Royal Beheader, Djimon Hounsou as the King of Hearts, and Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee.

CREDIT: Pirelli

It's time for a Tim Walker adventure. Escape with Alice into Wonderland and meet the full cast of the 2018 #PirelliCalendar.

Pirelli launched its calendar back in 1964. At the beginning of its conception, the calendar was best known for showcasing beautiful models in racy clothing and scenes. As the history books will say however, as time progressed, the calendar transitioned from simply publishing provocative pictures, to displaying work that commented on the social climate of that year. The past calendars have featured a number of celebrities, including Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, and Penelope Cruz.

This year’s calendar in particular is bound to create noise, as it is the company’s first spread featuring only African-American models and celebrities. The calendar is unfortunately not sold or available to the public, but fans will most likely see a couple of photos circulating the Internet.

Check out a couple of the ones we nabbed here.

We're heading down the rabbit hole and into the magical world of Alice. Anything can happen in Tim Walker's Wonderland. Welcome to the first glimpse from the 2018 #PirelliCalendar.

There can only be one Queen, the Queen of our Hearts: @RuPaulOfficial.