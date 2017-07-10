After witnessing fans beg on online, Playboi Carti has finally unveiled the brand new visuals for his viral hit, “Magnolia.” In the Hidji Films-directed music video, viewers go on a psychedelic and dizzying trip through street corners, barbershops and nightclubs around New York City.

READ: Playboi Carti Brings “Magnolia” To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Carti’s mentor, A$AP Rocky, also makes an appearance in the video, along with some other familiar figures. Juelz Santana, NAV, Southside, Manolo Rose, A Boogie with Da Hoodie, Don Q, 2 Milly and more all make cameos in the video. “Magnolia” was featured on Carti’s self-titled project, which was released earlier this year.

READ: Playboi Carti Celebrates His Glo Up With “We So Proud Of Him”

The ATL-bred rapper was recently arrested on domestic battery charges after an alleged confrontation with a young woman at an airport. He was released on a $20,000 bond.