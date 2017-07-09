Things have gone from bad to worse and Ghost is visibly beginning to unravel at the seams. In Power episode 403 titled “The Kind of Man You Are,” Ghost is slowly being backed into a corner where he starts to contemplate the meager options he may have left. Sensing the desperation in his client, Proctor introduces Terry Silver to act as second chair. Silver boasts an impressive winning streak when it comes to suspected murderers facing the death penalty. Yet despite working to prove Ghost’s innocence, Silver–who isn’t short on arrogance and judgment–makes it clear he thinks Ghost is guilty of the crime.

While Ghost and Silver “warm up” to one another, the weight of his predicament and potential death sentence causes Raina to become an emotional mess, while motivating Tariq–who truly only wants a father figure– to fall further into Kanan’s rabbit hole.

Taking heed to Proctor’s instructions, Ghost keeps quiet and keeps to himself while in prison, but his good boy act comes to an end, and if he wants his secret to remain a secret he’s going to have to take yet again another L. It’s not looking good for Ghost. Check out the 13 best lines from Power, episode 403 “The Kind of Man You Are.”

“I’m not here to judge your innocence brother, I’m here to save your life.” Terry Silver

Viewers are introduced to Terry Silver who will act as second chair for Ghost’s defense. The arrogant but skilled attorney was called on by Proctor for his track record, specifically as it pertains to those facing the death penalty. While Silver maintains he will work for the W, he makes it crystal clear he doesn’t believe Ghost is innocent.

“Look Tommy, he lies about everything. I’m pretty sure he lied about this too.” Tariq

Tommy takes Ghost’s request of protecting his family to heart and begins taking a more active role with the children. While driving the kids to school and saying bye to Raina, Tommy questions Tariq about his poor behavior towards his mom. Riq makes it known he doesn’t care about helping his family and believes the worst about his father. Riq also suggests Tommy do the same.

“James isn’t the type of guy that would kill somebody.” Dre

The feds have taken Dre, Julio, Keisha and other known associates of Ghost in for questioning. Aware that everything they say can be used against Ghost (and themselves) they all keep their cool. Sandoval attempts to get Dre to give up useful information, but instead he sings Ghost’s praises.

“When did James St. Patrick move out of the marital residence?” Angela

Angela sits with Keisha in the interrogation room and is armed not only with the law, but her self-righteousness. Keisha knows Angela already has the answers to the questions she’s asking, but what Keisha doesn’t know is Angela is attempting to craft an argument to break spousal privilege and force Tasha to testify against Ghost.

“The kids are blameless, John. Is that our goal? To put the kids in the system?” Angela

While Angela wears her poker face in the interrogation room with Keisha, she attempts to reason with Mak and the others when it comes to Ghost’s children. Angela doesn’t want to put Tasha on the stand because she knows if both parents are put in jail, the children will be placed in foster care. Mak however is only concerned with winning the high-profile case and views the kids as “collateral damage.”

“Riq, let go!” Raina

Ghost’s arrest and news of his potential death sentence has made headlines in the press and the blogs. While in school, a bully approaches Raina about her father being an alleged cop killer, and as she begins to cry, Tariq slams him against the wall. Riq showing signs of his father’s murderous ways, keeps a tight grip on the bully. Raina screams at Tariq to let go and when he finally does, he ditches school entirely.

“Yeah after, when he pulled me over that night like I told Angela.” Ghost

Silver, Proctor and Ghost sit in the prison interrogation room and try and figure out a way they can get the DNA evidence thrown out. While going over the night in question, Ghost says the only time he interacted with Knox was when he pulled him over. It then dawns on Ghost it was then Knox was able to get his DNA on him. What was more surprising was the fact that Angela knew, and didn’t notify the judge.

“You know those plans I was talking about? Well it’s time. Ready to do some work?” Kanan

Kanan continues to sink his teeth further into Tariq, but now he’s kicking it up a notch. Instead of just filling Riq’s head with lies about his father and family, he’s now priming him for a life of crime, and using his private school as a means to do it.

“If you never left Greg for St. Patrick, Greg would still be alive.” Agent Bailey Markham

Friend and mentor to Knox, agent Bailey Markham stops by Angela’s office to accuse her of getting Knox killed. While Mak believes Knox was the mole, Markham is on a quest to clear his name and restore honor to an officer who died in a line of duty. Markham insists Knox’s death is Angela’s fault and claims had she never began dating St. Patrick, he’d still be alive.

“You know exactly what you were doing. You just don’t want anyone to know who you are. Right, Ghost?” Teresi

After confirming his suspicions that James St. Patrick is Ghost, Teresi confronts Ghost in the common area and tells him he’s aware of his little secret. Ghost tries to play it off and says he’s never heard of the name, but as soon as Teresi threatens to tell Mak, Ghost acquiesces to his threat and agrees to have Tommy deliver $20,000 to his home address every week for his wife’s cancer treatment, adding yet another problem to the list of never-ending problems he already has.

“If James said the traffic stop happened, it happened!” Proctor.

Terry Silver doesn’t buy what St. Patrick is selling, but wonders why Proctor is so adamant about about proving James’ innocence. Had it been up to Silver, he would’ve had Ghost take a plea deal a long time ago. Before Ghost enters the interrogation room, Silver tells Proctor he wasn’t able to find any record of the traffic stop on the night in question, which only adds to his belief that Ghost is guilty.. Proctor reassures Silver if James said Knox pulled him over Knox pulled him over.

“If you die by lethal injection, will Yazmine even remember you?” Angela

Surprisingly, Valdes walks into the prison interrogation room asking to speak with St. Patrick alone. Ghost denies her request and while the two talk, Valdes tries to get Ghost to take a plea deal: life in prison. Up until now, Ghost was adamant about not confessing to Knox’s murder, but when Angela questions his integrity as a man and whether or not Yazmine, his youngest daughter will even remember him if dies by lethal injection, Ghost contemplates the deal on the table.

“No baby girl. Nobody can kill your daddy.” Ghost

After Tariq stormed out of school Raina chased after him and began crying. Photos of her littered the newspaper, which came to Ghost’s attention when Marshall hands him the paper. Ghost phones home to hear Raina is sobbing. As Tasha comforts her, she asks if he’ll die in prison. Putting on a brave front but holding back his own tears, Ghost says no, but wonders if he just lied to his baby girl.