Premiere: Declaime and Blu Gives Us Food For Our Spirits On “Internally Yours”

West coast hip-hop/funk pioneer Declaime links up with Blu to give us his thought provoking and cerebral new single, “Internally Yours”, from his forthcoming album, Young Spirit.

The song features the two Cali lyrical geniuses spitting some introspective bars about worldly topics from greed and the human spirit to the ongoing police brutality and corruption in Los Angeles. They flawlessly make wordplay magic over a smooth, mellow neosoul driven soundscape provided by Georgia Anne Muldrow. Declaime explains the meaning behind “Internally Yours” and who the song is speaking to:

“‘Internally Yours’ is about inner truth. I’m talking about all the cats running this world to see that they are just like us. Their heart beats just like us,” said Declaime. He also explains the concept behind the album and everything he and Blu are addressing. “The whole album is about how the media and government…food messing with the kid’s heads and their young spirits. Blu’s speaking on some truths he had locked inside of him.”

Young Spirit is due on all streaming services and digital music stores on August 18. Check out the lyric video below and cop the song at http://smarturl.it/InternallyYours