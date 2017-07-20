After releasing his first single “Rose” (which has since been placed on Spotify’s “Mellow Bars” playlist) from his brand new EP, All Kings Get Their Head Chopped Off, Well$ comes back around with his sinister story in the grimy and visceral visuals for “Demo1.”

The Charlotte native spits his personal narrative in a fiery warehouse ala Nightmare on Elm Street. Well$ and director Summer Collective channels the song’s menacing vibe throughout the video as Well$’ desire for riches and fame while fighting to survive is made loud and clear.

“Demo1” is the second visual from the project as it follows his previously released “Strictly For My Ni***s.”