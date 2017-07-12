Princess Nokia Will Use Smart Girl Club To Promote Afro-Indigenous Spirituality
Nearly two months ago, Princess Nokia spoke at Brown University about spirituality, and nearly a month later, all of social media began spreading her infectious vibes—at least 40,000 times. On Tuesday (July 11), the Afro-Nuyorican took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for the “positive affirmations and messages” sent her way following the viral clip.
The 25-year-old recording artist also took the time to open up about her journey to the level of spirituality that she has reached thus far.
“When I began my spiritual journey almost 6 years ago at 19 years old, I had much to learn about the mysteries of life, indigo phenomenon, clairvoyance, magic, the reclamation of afro diaspora, conscious evolution and vibrational oneness,” the Metallic Butterfly artist began. “It has been a wonderful, eye opening last few years of studying and co existing within the sacred realm of light. It has been a both painful and rewarding path that has tested my discipline, commitment, and health. It has tested my emotional, psychological, and spiritual well being. It wasn’t always rainbows and sage bundles.”
In the last month I have received a large amount of positive affirmations & messages in regard to the viral clip of my talk at Brown University regarding spirituality & magical identity. I have been overwhelmed by the amount of LOVE that has been received and communicated by SO many people, of all ages and worlds alike. I never imagined that my thoughts on spiritual solitude and evolving within the divine feminine and sacred living would be regarded so warmly. Thank you world, for acknowledging my intellect and beliefs, that are deep rooted in so much love and positivity. What I will say, it has all been worth it, to bask in the knowledge of self, the love of GOD, and understand the conscious mind. It has been life changing to study different forms of healing, wellness, therapy, and apply them to my self with the utmost of purity and good intention. Spirituality is a general connection to the Divine and Sacred. It is a relationship and knowledge of higher cosmic learning. It is a pathway to higher consciousness, and vibrational living. It is a vital part of re healing this broken society and world, but healing ourselves as people. It is a part reshaping our concepts and perceptions of health, interaction, energy, and almost every facet of every day life. I've decided to use @smartgirlclub as a bigger platform in helping communicate this education. It will be a platform for spiritual wellness, Divine healing, Educational magic and Afro indigenous identity @smartgirlclub
Before thanking the world “for acknowledging [her] intellect and beliefs that are deep rooted in so much love and positivity,” Nokia continued to note that the journey has been all worth it.
Since her fans and the rest of the world were so drawn to her spiritual wealth, sending positivity and affirmations her way thereafter, she decided to reciprocate. The “G.O.A.T.” rapper-singer announced that she will be utilizing her Smart Girl Club platform for “spiritual wellness, divine healing, educational magic and Afro indigenous identity.”
Big ups to Destiny Frasqueri for spreading the majestic Afro-Latinx spirituality vibes, because there really is enough to go around. Scroll through some of the Smart Girl Club’s posts below to catch the vibes, education and positivity.
A purification bath is wonderful for deep relaxation and removing negative energy from the physical and emotional body. It utilizes the elements WATER & EARTH combining the healing properties of both elements that are vitally useful to the divine self. You can make this at home easily if you are feeling low spirited, heavy or overwhelmed.. take time with your preparing your path.. focus making it with love and he end result: healing WELLNESS. I usually play some soft music. Forest sounds with waterfalls and wild birds are really nice. AGAIN including both elements. You can prepare your bath by buying your selected flowers or hand picking them from a park.. you can choose he type of flower or plant you’d like according to the healing property it holds.. you can use use epsom salt and a numerous amount of herbs and spices to enhance the property of the water. I used cinnamon and basil in this one. Flowers represent eternal love and light so they are the perfect magical tool to use in this setting
Burning herbs and spices every morning is a great way to cleanse your environment, associate positive affirmation during your day and utilize the properties to which you are trying to attract. I burned a lil cinnamon cos I love to attract and manifest sweetness in all facets of life. I’m very close to oshun and i feel like it makes her happy
