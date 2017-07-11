Last week, on the Fourth of July, Viceland premiered a trailer to an interview they conducted with the late Prodigy before he passed away. On Monday night (July 10), the Mobb Deep rapper’s interview was premiered in its entirety.

As previously debuted in the trailer, the MC admitted he saw a dark shadow, which he says resembled the black Spiderman, move across his room one night before he went to sleep. The next morning, excruciating pain from his Sickle Cell Anemia woke him. Before the incident, he told The Therapist host, Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, that he had been without complications from his ailment for six years. The Long Island native was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia at just three months old.

The 42-year-old lyricist revealed that he lost faith in God due to the red blood cell disorder, saying, “Having conversations with God, begging God to make the pain go away and the pain wouldn’t go away – so, I’m like, ‘Who the hell am I talking to?’ God is not responding, so I don’t believe in that.”

Unbeknownst to the public prior to the interview premiere, the NY-bred MC revealed a surprising discovery that “scared the s**t out of us.” In a clip posted to Viceland’s Instagram account, Prodigy recounts a time where a UFO shed a light on his house.

“It came over my house. Just started shining lights in our bedroom,” he began. “The whole neighborhood blacked out at first. And then I looked out the window and looked down the block and all the power was out. At first it was a white light and I thought it was a police helicopter looking for somebody outside, and then all these colored lights started coming into the room and it was dead quiet. All these lights were changing many colors. It was pretty significant man, it was undeniable. And it became, because I was asking for it to come.”

