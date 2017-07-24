A Tribe Called Quest is still grieving from the loss of Phife Dawg. Q-Tip, Jarobi White and Ali Shaheed Muhammad hit the stage at FYF Festival on Saturday (July 22) for what was said to be their final performance in Los Angeles.

Although Consequence joined ATCQ as they rocked the mic in the City of Angels, Phife’s death has left a clear void within the group.

“This is our final performance hear in L.A. as Tribe obviously because Phife Dawg, our anchor, has been called to another mission,” Q-Tip announced to the fans during a tribute to The 5 Footer.

“We had to come to L.A. and do one proper [show] for ya’ll,” he continued. “We appreciate ya’ll being good sports. ”

Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest says this is their LAST performance in LA during their set at #FYFFest #RIPPhifeDawg 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeuZB7dqtm — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) July 23, 2017

“Being here with ya’ll is cathartic,” he told the crowd. “Thank you.”

Phife, born Malik Taylor, died last March due to complications brought on by diabetes. He was 45.

