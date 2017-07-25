Amidst allegations of sexual assault and abuse, R. Kelly has reportedly hired Bill Cosby’s former lawyer.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly has hired Monique Pressley after a viral investigative report about him orchestrating a sex cult of women was published on Buzzfeed last week.

“The DC-based trial attorney is well-known for her appearances as a legal contributor across the news networks,” The Daily Mail says of Pressley. “Pressley stepped down as a member of Cosby’s legal team in his sexual assault case last August after previously mounting a vigorous defense of the disgraced star during TV interviews.”

Pressley nor a representative of her firm The Pressley Firm PLLC has commented on the reports. The firm specializes in “civil litigation, crisis management and communication.”

The Buzzfeed piece alleges that Kelly, 50, has been keeping six women in two locations, and has several “rules” set in place for them to abide by, or they’ll experience various consequences. Kelly has denied the allegations, stating that he is both “alarmed” and “disturbed.” One of the woman who is living with Kelly recorded a video saying that she is “totally fine.”