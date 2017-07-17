A Buzzfeed investigative report reveals that the parents of several barely-legal young women have been trying at lengths to rescue their daughters from a sex-obsessed and abusive “cult” lead by R&B singer, R. Kelly.

READ: Same Girl: R. Kelly Sued For Alleged Affair With Mississippi Deputy’s Wife

According to the piece, published on Monday (Jul. 17), the parents of an unidentified 19-year-old female at first trusted that Mr. Kelly would make their child’s aspirations of being musician come true. They even went backstage as a family to meet up with the controversial artist in 2015 to discuss her future.

“In the back of our minds, we were thinking [my daughter] could be around him if I was with her,” the mother, referred to as J., said. “It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation, now that I think about it, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ … but you don’t think about that. You grew up with the song, and you like the song.”

However, two years later, J., her husband Tim and the parents of several other young women say that they can not retrieve their daughters from the 50-year-old musician. Former members of the musician’s inner circle have backed up their claims.

“[Former entourage members] said six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records,” the piece says.

The ex-Kelly entourage members, Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee, say that the women staying with R.Kelly in the “guest house” range from ages 18 to 31. The 31-year-old reportedly is the “den mother” “who “trained” newcomers on how Kelly liked to be pleasured sexually.”

Kelly also reportedly has several “rules” in his house, such as calling him “Daddy” and asking permission to leave their assigned rooms in the guest house” If the rules are broken, the result can range from verbal to physical abuse from the singer.

READ: R. Kelly Discusses Abuse As A Child, Aaliyah & More In Interview With ‘GQ’

This would not be the first time Kelly has come under fire for actions against younger women. In 1994, he married his then-protege Aaliyah (15 years old at the time) in a secret ceremony, and in 2002, a video surfaced of Kelly allegedly engaging in sex and subsequently urinating on an underage girl. In 2008, he was found not guilty of all 14 counts in the sexual conduct trial.

You can read the investigation in its entirety here.