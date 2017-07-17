R. Kelly Denies “Sex Cult” Allegations

R. Kelly has come forward by way of his lawyer to deny allegations of sex trafficking in his home and other claims found in BuzzFeed’s investigative story unleashed on Monday (Jul. 17).

READ Parents Allege R. Kelly Has Kept Their Daughters In A Sex-Obsessed Cult

Kelly’s lawyer Linda Mensch tells Pitchfork the entertainer is “alarmed and disturbed” about the report and unequivocally denied the claims. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” Mensch said. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

As many as six women reportedly reside in properties owned by the singer in Chicago and Atlanta. According to Billboard, a police report shows that a well-being visit by authorities happened in January on behalf of parents who’s daughter lives with Kelly. The report claimed that the woman’s parents “were concerned that their daughter was being held against her will along with another young lady.”

Police found the woman to be “in good health with no visible injuries or markings.” The woman claimed she didn’t want to see her parents because of her father’s alleged threats to people in her inner circle.

At the time of the story, Mensch told BuzzFeed there were “folks” out to defame the artist. “We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life,” she said. “He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that.”

BuzzFeed has stood by their story with Matt Mittenthal, a spokesperson from BuzzFeed News, relaying the message to Pitchfork. “We stand fully behind the story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting,” Mittenthal said.

READ Same Girl: R. Kelly Sued For Alleged Affair With Mississippi Deputy’s Wife