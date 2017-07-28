The explosive Buzzfeed report read ’round the world involving R. Kelly orchestrating an alleged sex cult of younger women has put the R&B singer in a negative light once more. However, Kelly has recently released a video denying the allegations, calling them “crap.”

READ: R. Kelly Has Reportedly Hired Bill Cosby’s Former Lawyer

“Despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show,” the “The World’s Greatest” musician said in a recorded video.

#RKelly publicly addresses claims of him having a sex cult and call the them “crap.” #WhereYoiPhoneAt A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

According to TMZ, Kelly will reportedly perform three nights of shows this weekend, beginning tonight (Jul. 28) in Virginia Beach.

This is the first time Kelly has been seen since the report came out, in which the reporter and various sources close to Kelly say that he is keeping several young women “hostage,” and grooming them to please him sexually. One of his alleged captives, Jocelyn Savage, was recorded saying that she is “totally fine” living under Kelly’s roof.

READ: R. Kelly Denies “Sex Cult” Allegations

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” said Kelly’s lawyer after the report began gaining traction. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”