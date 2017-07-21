Rapsody returns today (July 21) with her latest #JamRocFriday series release. Offering more food for thought with her brand new forbearing jam “O.L.M. S.,” she gets busy on the mic with a flawless execution.

READ: Rapsody Enjoys A Beautiful View of NYC In “The Point” Video Feat. Hiatus Kaiyote

Coming off the music visuals for “The Point,” “O.L.M. S” sends Rapsody fans into the weekend with loads of positive vibes, as the North Carolina native waxes poetically about her stoicism as well as her love for black men.

READ: VIBE TV: Rapsody On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Complexion’: “We Didn’t Have To Talk In-Depth”

“Feet on the sofa, so I always got a let up/I was born with the Force/Now you’ll never never catch us/Mind on the money watch the doors open like Tesla’s/I walk in the White House with a strut like George Jefferson,” raps the North Carolina native.

READ: Rapsody Speaks On Her Inspiring ‘Crown’ Mixtape & Love For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’

Just last week, Rapsody unleashed another potent track dubbed “The Pain,” where she describes how parents, friends and haters pass off their pain–whether consciously or unconsciously–to those in their circle. The other #JamRocFriday track includes, “The Point.”

Stream “O.L.M. S” on Tidal.