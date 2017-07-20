It’s only a handful of rappers that can make one extra proud of their blackness. Out of the few who possess that power, North Carolina native Rapsody is definitely one of those MCs. Furthermore, her mic prowess is harder than a lot of these ni**as.

READ: VIBE TV: Rapsody On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Complexion’: “We Didn’t Have To Talk In-Depth”

As of late, the Jamla/Roc Nation signee has been delivering thoughtful gems– thanks to her #JamRocFridays series. And today (July 20), Rap unveiled the music visuals to her second #JamRocFridays offering, “The Point” featuring Hiatus Kaiyote.

READ: Rapsody Speaks On Her Inspiring ‘Crown’ Mixtape & Love For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’

Produced by 9th Wonder, the video finds the rap goddess and crooner Kaiyote on top of a NYC building rapping about everything from traveling the world, letting go of lame associates, and other facts of life.

“Scam money don’t make money/Be your own boss, make more than they make from you/Gotta lose old friends cause some of them cancerous/Let go and make different moves, everyone can dance with ya/Know that you pray to God, make prayers and He’ll answer ya,” raps Rapsody.

READ: Rapsody’s ‘Crown’ EP Will Give You Life

Just last week, Rapsody unleashed another potent track dubbed “The Pain,” where she describes how parents, friends and haters pass off their pain–whether consciously or unconsciously–to those in their circle.

READ: Rapsody’s “Fire” Makes Our Soul Burn Slow With Thought

Watch the video above.