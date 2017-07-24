Regina Hall’s Hidden Cameo In ‘Insecure’ Is ‘Hella Great’

Insecure’s season two premiere managed to give viewers a little bit of everything, including the next buzz worthy show characters will be binge watching in Issa’s world.

READ Yvonne Orji On How ‘Insecure’ Cements The Power Of Black Friendships

The episode, titled “Hella Great,” welcomes viewers into the throws of Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) turbulent breakup. It also brings Due North, a parody and somewhat of an ode to shows with a heavy yet flat dose of slavery. The faux series starring Regina Hall and Scandal’s Scott Foley will be an easter egg in the show with a subtle jokes thrown around just for kicks.

“Two writers take the lead on writing the scripts for those,” Rae told Rotten Tomatoes about the hidden drama series. “I kind of started it in the first episode just as a joke because it was an ongoing joke in the writers’ room. Then two of our writers, Natasha Rothwell and Ben Corey Jones, took the reins on scripting the rest of the season. You’re going to see it pop up throughout.”

"Due North" is the character's new TV show obsession this season. Love Regina Hall! #insecurehbo — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 24, 2017

The cameo was a delight to fans who also got to check out Hall this weekend in the hilarious comedy, Girls Trip. The film, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man, Barbershop: The Next Cut), grossed $30.4 million in its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening for a live-action comedy this year.

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, the funny woman gushed about fellow funny creatives like Rae and NEXT-alum Michaela Coel making their mark in film.

“I must say, though, that there are so many young girls, like [Issa] Rae and [Michaela] Coel on Chewing Gum, who are writers and doing great work,” she said. She also shared her effortless range in comedy and dramas. “One of the things that has been a blessing I think is I’ve been able to go back and forth between drama and comedy, which I love, because you get to work with different people and learn from them. That’s how you get better and more precise and more comfortable and more carefree.”

Expect to see the actress in hiding during the rest of the season and on Netflix starring alongside Marlon Wayans in the romantic comedy, Naked.

READ ‘Girls Trip’ Soars To $30 Million In First Weekend Sales