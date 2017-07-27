Rick Ross initially made headlines this week after he was quoted during an interview on The Breakfast Club, in which he made sexist comments regarding the lack of female acts on his MMG roster. Following major backlash, Rosay offered an apology on social media, calling his words “insensitive” and a “mistake.”

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop,” Ross wrote in a statement that was published on his Facebook account. Despite suggesting that he could never work with a female artist because he would have to “f**k a couple times,” the rapper stated that he does in fact have women running his label. “My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister,” he added. “The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry.”

The Maybach Music exec went on to explain that contrary to what people may have heard or believe, his comments were “not a reflection of my beliefs on the issue.” “I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better,” he concluded.

While the Rather You Than Me artist’s apology intended to make some sort of amends to female artists who take their crafts seriously and the culture in general, a number of critics are still not buying his act. “I don’t trust @RickRoss apology,” one person tweeted. “Rick Ross loves to [say] some sideways s**t and then give a weak a** apology. Don’t apologize if you mean it,” another person argued.

Rick Ross loves to same some sideways shit and then give a weak ass apology. Don't apologize if you mean it. — Lisa Fonet (@ZeeNTheCity) July 27, 2017

Fake ass apology from a fake ass buster @RickRoss @MaybachMusic Clearly u don't come from the if I said it, I meant it school like real ones — Ridin' Dirty Doe (@da_mad_trapper_) July 27, 2017

I don't trust @RickRoss apology. — Kelly KFresh Frazier (@rensoul) July 27, 2017

Rick Ross didn't word it in the most eloquent way but if he knows his limits and doesn't want to mess up business. You can't blame him — A.Levy (@ALEVYWORLD) July 27, 2017

Rick Ross is a misogynistic bag of dicks — Flo. (@GramofGabbs) July 27, 2017

It seems that hip-hop is still divided when it comes to Ross’ comments, but his interview did open up the discussion about women and the little respect that they receive from their male counterparts and the industry as a whole.

Check out Rick Ross’ full apology above.