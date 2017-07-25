It looks like Rick Ross’ inability to separate business from pleasure plays a significant role in the reason why a woman rapper has yet to sign to MMG. During a 30-minute interview with The Breakfast Club, the Miami native gave a no-holds-barred response when Angela Yee questioned the lack of the opposite sex’s representation on Ross’ label.

“I never did it because I always thought I would end up fu**ing the female rapper and fu**ing the business up,” he said, per BET. “I’m so focused on my business, I gotta be honest with you. She’s looking good, I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots, I gotta f**k a couple of times.”

@RickRoss your so sexist. you’ll have sex with a female rapper if u signed her not all women will just bow down to a celebrity. — wauhhn_FINE_Diamond (@DiamondDaranae) July 24, 2017

Rick Ross’ answer about why he wouldn’t sign a female rapper @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/YGYFxwxqqN — Mama Yoki (@BLUEnMoonlight) July 24, 2017

The “Stay Schemin'” artist is also gearing up for the premiere of his VH1 show Signed, which co-stars The-Dream and Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago. The show aims to find promising talent in the realm of R&B and hip-hop and groom them to become the next big thing. The winner will also land a deal with a prominent record label, including Ross’ MMG.

Will his controversial opinion change if he comes across a highly-talented femcee? Only time will tell.

The revelation begins at the 8:55 mark.