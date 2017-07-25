Rick Ross, The-Dream and Lenny S. are out to find America’s next top rap star — literally. For VH1’s new reality series Signed, the moguls are scouting the country for the next big thing in music.

In a VIBE exclusive, the judges are introduced to a young lady from Houston named Just Brittany. As a former dancer, the upcoming rapper wants nothing more to fulfill her music dreams, but she will have to show the squad that she can hang with the best of them. The fellas are brutally honest in their critiques on this show —- feelings will be hurt!

VH1’s Signed series premieres airs on Wednesday (July 25) at 9 P.M. ET.