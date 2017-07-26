French President Emmanuel Macron has met singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace after the pop star appealed to him on Twitter to contribute to her fund for education in developing countries.

Rihanna was welcomed Wednesday (July 26) by first lady Brigitte Macron at the top of the steps of the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French presidents in Paris, before talks with the president.

when you see the future of education getting bright A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Brigitte Macron was meeting Rihanna in her role as head and founder of the Clara Lionel charity foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds education and health programs for impoverished communities across the globe.

Last month, Rihanna, who has millions of Twitter followers, tweeted the newly elected French president: “bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, will France commit to #FundEducation?”

Thank you Mr. President @EmmanuelMacron and Madame First Lady for the incredible meeting and passion for global and girls education! 🇫🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 26, 2017

