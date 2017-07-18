R. Kelly made headlines Monday morning (July 17) after Buzzfeed released an in-depth piece on parents who allege their daughters are being held against their will in a cult at Kelly’s home. The damming investigative piece, written by Jim DeRogatis, is just the most recent in a long line of stories about the singer-songwriter’s pedophilia. One of Kelly’s alleged captives, Jocelyn Savage spoke with TMZ and denied being in a cult.

“I’m 21, I’m about to be 22 in five days and I just mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” Savage said. “It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand, so I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world that, I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is okay with me.”

It didn’t take long for Savage’s father, Tim Savage, to respond to his daughter’s video and point out that she intentionally didn’t reveal her location. Savage also had a message for the three-time Grammy award winning artist.

“You know the reason why Ms. Jocelyn Savage didn’t tell you where her location [is] at? she’s not allowed to tell you her location,” Savage said. “Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit, you should’ve filed it yesterday. I’m waiting on you. File the lawsuit.”