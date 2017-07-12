It’s been a rough couple of days for Rob Kardashian. The youngest Kardashian took to Instagram last week and posted Blac Chyna’s nude pictures after she sent him a video of her in bed with another man. Instagram then shut down the 30-year-old’s account, to which he continued his tirade on Twitter. The angry rant proved entertaining for anyone at work not wanting to work, but Chyna and her attorney took screenshots, gathered intel and prepared their legal defense against Chyna’s ex-fiance.

Since Chyna’s appearance on Good Morning America, Dream’s daddy has had time to reflect on his actions and according to TMZ, he saw the error in his ways and apologized to his family for his behavior. A source close to the Kardashians tells the outlet that he also blatantly denies ever laying a finger on Chyna.

Surprisingly, the reclusive Kardashian also admits that he ignored the advice from the family about Chyna’s intentions. TMZ reports Rob and the family have stayed to quiet to halt the back-and-forth in the best interest of Dream.

This–boys and girls–is a prime example of what some like to call strong and wrong.