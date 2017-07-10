Rob Kardashian Won’t Contest Blac Chyna’s Legal Requests

In light of Blac Chyna’s ABC News interview that premiered on Good Morning America on Monday (July 10), Rob Kardashian is jumping back into the conversation.

His attorney, Robert Shapiro, who served as one of the lawyers on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial along with his late father, announced that Kardashian will not fight back against Chyna in court.

Shapiro told TMZ that Kardashian’s social media attacks were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

Kardashian will not be in attendance during the hearing. Instead, Shapiro will appear on his behalf. Chyna’s request would prohibit the reality star from posting intimate information or photos in regards to his ex-fiancee.

Shapiro announced, “Rob’s only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream.”