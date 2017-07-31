Stream Rob Markman’s Debut Album, ‘Write To Dream’

Hip-hop’s GENIUS journalist Rob Markman has always gone above and beyond to highlight other rapper’s contributions to hip-hop, but now he’s making his own with his first album ever. Weeks after making his announcement on Sway In The Morning, the New York native aims to be heard in a different way on his debut album Write To Dream.

READ: 21 Savage Speaks On ‘Issa’ While Turning His Face Tattoo Into A Real Knife (Video)

Markman doesn’t have to overload the album with features to tell his own life story, but that didn’t stop the hottest names in the game from appearing on the album. The Brooklyn native only relied on Valholla Ent singer Kirby Maurier to rock the hook on the LP’s lead single “I Don’t Wanna Wait.” However, on songs like “Writer,” Markman includes shout-outs from DJ Khaled, Royce Da 5’9, and DJ Drama. Wiz Khalifa also makes a cameo on the skit “Khalifa’s Callin'”.

Download/purchase Rob Markman’s debut EP Write To Dream here and stream the album via Apple Music below.