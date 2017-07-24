Romeo Santos makes his highly anticipated return to the music scene, lighting New York’s most iconic building in the hue of gold. On Thursday, July 20, the “King Of Bachata” was joined by participants of Notes for Notes, who assisted him in lighting the Empire State Building golden just before officially releasing his Golden album.

The bachatero became the first Latino artist to partner with Notes for Notes, a non-profit organization that designs, equips and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs, offering youth the opportunity to explore, create and record music for free. Santos was born in the Bronx, and his work – fueled by his passion for music – has taken him worldwide. Romeo decided to help ignite their love for music in the participants of the Notes for Notes program with his partnership.

The Dominican heartthrob also used the premiere of Golden to celebrate his birthday, Friday (July 21). The 18-track LP features some of music’s most beloved, including Daddy Yankee (who holds the highest streaming song ever with “Despacito”), Ozuna, Juan Luis Guerra and Mr. Showtime himself, Swizz Beatz. VIBE Viva briefly caught up with the K.O.B. on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building to ask about his experience working with the hip-hop veteran and super producer, and what to expect going into his third solo studio record, following the highly successful Formula, Vol. 2.’

VIBE Viva: How was the process like working with Swizz?

Romeo: It was an honor, it all came about very organically. I was at the 40/40 and JAY introduced us. He put in a good word and the rest was history. We locked in a few sessions and we created this great song that felt good. Swizz is my guy and I want to thank him and I appreciate the fact that he was down and he was so opened-minded to doing something new, musically speaking, that’s a little out of his lane. I love hip-hop, but I’ve never done anything with that type of fusion, but there was great chemistry.

Is there a specific message you are trying to push with this album?

I don’t know if there is any specific message other than just giving people good music and also giving them diversity. Different moods, different tones, different themes. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s what they’re used to getting from me, mainly love records, but with a little extra.

Always remaining honest with his music, maintaining his originality and staying disciplined to his craft, Romeo has offered us music lovers another great project that you’ll surely be hearing around the way. Spin it for yourself, here.