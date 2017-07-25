At this point, it should come as no surprise that Roy Wood$ is a regular on OVO Sound Radio. During their latest broadcast, the Brampton singer debuted a remix of 21 Savage’s “Whole Lot,” a fan favorite that features Young Thug and production by Metro Boomin.

He took the track in a completely different direction with his dreary flow. Wood$’ also recently released “What Are You On?” from his forthcoming Say Less album.

