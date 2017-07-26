Producer Russell Simmons will be honored with the Environmental Media Association’s Missions in Music Award at the 27th Annual EMA Awards.

From animal activism to educational programs on climate change, Simmons has worked on several projects aimed to raise awareness of environmental issues.

“Russell exemplifies the spirit of our work at EMA, and we are honored to be celebrating him this year,” EMA president and CEO Debbie Levin said Tuesday in a statement. “Through his continuous engagement, Russell has promoted sustainable plant-based diets, generously donated to educational programs with climate-based campaigns and fought to abolish animal cruelty. We couldn’t be more proud to honor him with the 2017 EMA Missions in Music Award.”

The show will be hosted this year by Jaden Smith, the recipient of the 2016 Male EMA Futures Award.

“We can think of no better person to host the EMA Awards than our very own Jaden Smith,” said Levin. “As a member of our Board of Directors, Jaden embodies the values, dedication and commitment it takes to make meaningful change. He’s the role model for responsible and conscious sustainable actions for his generation. In a year that feels like our progress on environmental issues are being threatened, we couldn’t be more grateful to have Jaden bring his authentic passion to the EMA stage.”

Smith received the Male EMA Futures Award for his work with JUST Water, an impact business venture that has revolutionized the way bottled water is produced and consumed.

“The future of the environment is the responsibility of the youth,” said Smith.

The Environmental Media Awards will be held Sept. 23 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

