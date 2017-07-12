The everlasting Apollo Theater added to its lineage of historic moments when hip-hop influencers Eric B. & Rakim reunited for the 30th anniversary of their best-selling album, Paid in Full (July 7). The concert garnered a packed crowd that also got to experience the sounds of Slick Rick, EPMD, Al B. Sure!, Roxanne Shante and more.

If you weren’t able to catch the “Juice (Know The Ledge)” artists in the flesh, Russell Simmons has you covered. According to Billboard, the famed record executive plans to turn the concert into a film/documentary under his All Def Digital banner and video streaming service, Sessions X.

READ: Rakim To Perform ‘Paid In Full’ In Its Entirety This Summer

“I’m thrilled that the world, and a new generation, will have the opportunity to witness the creative spark that Eric B. and Rakim lit in hip hop,” Simmons said. “The duo moved the culture forward, and DJs and MCs to this day stand on their shoulders. I’m honored to work again with these great artists.”

Released in 1987, Paid in Full supported the marriage between hip-hop and the use of classic soul/funk samples from artists like James Brown. Singles that found homes on various Billboard charts included “Eric B. Is President,” “I Ain’t No Joke,” “I Know You Got Soul,” and the album’s title track.

READ: Eric B. & Rakim Open Up About Prodigy’s Legacy & Upcoming Apollo Performance

In a previous interview with HOT97, Rakim shared his surprise behind the album’s enduring influence. “As cocky as the rhymes sounded I never thought they would have an impact like this,” he said. “It’s a blessing to not only be a part of the game and this legendary status, but to be here 30 years later and have a show and everyone come down and enjoy themselves.”