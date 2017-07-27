Safaree To Nicki Minaj: “You Were Supposed To Have My Child”

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Safaree Samuels has found himself spending his throwback Thursday to reminisce about his former relationship with Nicki Minaj.

In a typical “feels” mood, the rapper posted and deleted a message on social media about the rap songstress and their cancelled future plans. “I really [wanted] a kid,” he tweeted Thursday (Jul. 27). “Nicki, you were supposed to have my child. I can’t believe this is life.”

Oop! #Safaree is in his feelings today. He must have seen that #MeekMill interview when he said #NickiMinaj was "the one" (See previous post) 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

His comments come the same day Meek Mill also looked back on his romance with the “No Frauds” rapper. Speaking with Power 99, the Philly native called his failed relationship a win and admitted Nicki was “the one.”

“It was a win,” he said. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk [about it]. I had to rap about it. I bagged that. That was a win, of course. He also called losing her a “L.” “Yeah, breaking up with anybody you love is a loss,” he added.

Safaree’s comments can also fall in the lines of a prank. Many believe the rapper could be on the MTV series Safe Word, where celebs take part in insane dares. Amber Rose starred in the series premiere and caused a stir on social media with her prank tweet to Beyonce.

Was this a prank or just Safaree catching a case of the love bug? The world may never know.