Sahbabii Puts On His “Gas Mask” With Producers 16yroid And DJ Patt

Sahbabii worked his way into a major label deal earlier this year off the strength of his massive “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” track, which was remixed by the likes of Wiz Khalifa and T-Pain. He slow flows another beat to death again on his new track, “Gas Mask.” Producers 16yroid and DJ Patt unearthed the song on Soundcloud over the weekend.

Currently, Sah is working on his Warner Bros. debut album. The Atlanta rapper released a reissued version of his 2016 S.A.N.D.A.S. mixtape back in June.