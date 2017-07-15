United Airlines is not having the best 2017.

First, the company came under fire when security forcibly dragging a man out of his seat on a flight, now, rapper Schoolboy Q is taking the company to task for putting his new dog Yeeerndamean on the wrong flight.

A tweet from Groovy Q was sent out on Friday night (Jul. 14) which prompted fans to believe something was up.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he wrote.

The newest addition to Q’s dog family, Yeeerndamean is a French bulldog that was supposed to be shipped to him in Burbank, Calif. from Missouri. Q says that during a layover in Denver, Yeeerndamean and another dog were mistakenly switched by the airline. Q later found out that Yeeerndamean was sent to Chicago.

CNN reports that the TDE rapper texted them regarding the incident. “My little dog been moving around since the A.M., prolly has pee and number 2 all in his cage smh,” he wrote. “…I plan on suing.” Snapchat reveals that the bulldog is home with his new dad.

“We have reached out to our customer and sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund,” the airline said in a statement. “Pets are part of our customers’ family, and their safety and wellbeing is of the upmost importance to us.”