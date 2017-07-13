Selena Gomez still looks pretty cozy with The Weeknd, but she seems to also have a “Fetish” for those trap boys. On her latest single, Gucci Mane slides through for a pretty tame verse about the powers of his love game.

“Fetish” is slated to be included on Selena’s forthcoming third album, SG2. It was produced by Jonas Jeberg (for Big Noize Productions LLC) and The Futuristics.

