Majority Of Senate Votes To Reject Obamacare Repeal

Early this morning (Jul. 28), the Republican party’s attempt to repeal Obamacare was rejected by the Senate. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Arizona Sen. John McCain, who recently disclosed he has been battling brain cancer, were the three Republican senators who voted no to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

A repeal of the ACA would make way for the implementation of a controversial new health care plan under Donald Trump.

McCain, who was the deciding vote, went to the floor and made a gesture with his hand, motioning a “no” vote on the repeal, which was met with gasps and shock from some members of the Senate.

WATCH: The moment Sen. John McCain voted no on "skinny" Obamacare repeal

According to Politico, Donald Trump and Mike Pence attempted to sway McCain’s vote in favor of the repeal. McCain reportedly made sure to keep his final decision to himself, however, he told those present at the vote to “watch the show.”

News quickly spread of the 49-51 vote for the “skinny repeal” not to be enacted. The repeal would “scale back” some of more controversial issues of the Obamacare plan. This is the third failed attempt at repealing the health care act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that despite the result, Republicans are committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Donald Trump unsurprisingly reacted via Twitter, writing that those who voted “no” “let the American people down.”

