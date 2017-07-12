Sevyn Streeter’s “Anything You Want” video ends like so many drunken summer nights. It starts with a house party, and then ends with a bunch of drunk girls, crying, all in their feelings. But hey, what would the month of July be without a wild rager or two.

READ: Sevyn Streeter Releases ‘Girl Disrupted’ Album

Her Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa and Jeremih-assisted track comes to life on the small screen as the booze flows and the speakers bang — all while Sevyn and her friends put all their inhibitions to the side.

Sevyn’s Girl Disrupted album is available now on iTunes.

READ: Sevyn Streeter Covers A Lauryn Hill Classic For Valentine’s Day