Shia LaBeouf Tells Cop He’s Going To Hell Because He’s Black

Things have not been going well for actor Shia LaBeouf. The Transformers star was reportedly arrested over the weekend in Savannah, Ga. for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. Today (Jul. 12), TMZ obtained footage of LaBeouf going on a racist tirade against a black cop while in custody.

While sitting down with officers in the video, LaBeouf, 31, can be heard saying that the black officer who arrested him would be going “straight to hell,” and that he was arrested only because he was white.

“You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro,” he says at the Savannah Police Headquarters. When the second officer asks the actor why his partner is going to hell, he says it’s because he’s a black man.

“It really doesn’t matter what you charge me with,” he continues. “It’s your word against my word.”

In the police car during his weekend arrest, LaBeouf reportedly yelled “You got a President who don’t give a sh*t about you, you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f**k about you, and you want to arrest white people who give a f**k, who ask for cigarettes?” He also said that he would “blow [their] sh*t up” if he “had a gun.”

LaBeouf issued a statement after the footage found its way to the public, calling his behavior “problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.”

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”