The movies are always a safe go-to for date night. However, Smino flipped the script and upped the ante with his drive-in movie escapades in his video for “Netflix & Dusse.” In the newly dropped Calmatic-directed visuals, the blkswn rapper—who is prepping to head out on the road with Ravyn Lenae for SZA’s CTRL Tour—hops from car to car in the movie lot meeting different women from all scopes of the spectrum.

READ: NEXT: The Byproduct Of Smino’s Soul-Infused Rap Is The Inevitable Transfer Of Black Joy

He finds moments of connection with an intellectual shawty, someone down to touch up his ‘fro up with shea butter, someone down to pass the blunt and someone down to simply embrace physical fun. All while sipping back D’Usse from styrofoam cups, of course.

Press play on the lighthearted video up top.