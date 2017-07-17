Snoop Dogg is continuing to thrive with his Cannabis business ventures. The West Coast rapper recently launched a new series of premium water pipes, reports Variety.

The latest venture is titled POUNDS, and it’s in collaboration with Famous Brandz—a smoking accessory manufacturer. The line is inspired by Snoop’s own initiatives within the industry.

“POUNDS is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers,” Snoop explained. “Whether you’re into flower or oil, POUNDS has the product for you.”

POUNDS features five hand blown models titled: Starship, Spaceship, Rocketship, Mothership, and Battleship. The prices range from $129 to $279. Snoop also made a mark for himself in other marijuana-related business opportunities when he launched his own line of the herb in 2015, Leafs By Snoop, which includes other concentrates and edibles in Colorado. Additionally, he’s worked with digital content company Merry Jane.