Let’s talk about Stalley real quick. It’s been over a year since the Ohio native dropped off his Saving Yusef mixtape via Maybach Music Group, and it seems like he’s on a brand new wave.

Recently, he revealed plans for his sophomore LP called New Wave and released his first single “Madden 96.” Now the 34-year-old is opening up about his life once again in the second single, “Let’s Talk About It.”

The deeo song is another example of how much Stalley has grown as an artist over the years. He keeps his “Intelligent Trunk Music” theme intact with a few melodic upgrades and a smooth flow. Although he’s still signed to MMG, Stalley will drop his new album via indie label Real Talk Entertainment.

Look out for the New Wave dropping on July 28th.