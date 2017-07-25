Stranger Things Season Two just premiered a brand new trailer, and it’s extra wicked to say the least. Returning to Netflix this October 27 are all your favorite characters and monsters from the Upside-Down. The newest clip is delightfully backdropped by the haunting of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, making the impending fright fest all the more alluring. Hit play up top.

