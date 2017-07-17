If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if two of hip hop’s most iconic mega producers faced off in the studio, you’re about to find out. Swizz Beatz recently used his mic time during the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor press tour stop in Brooklyn, to challenge Timbaland to a beat battle, and Timb has officially accepted.

READ: Watch A Historical DJ Battle Between Swizz Beatz And Just Blaze

“Everyone out there tell Timbaland we can have a battle, we can do whatever he want to do,” Swizz announced at the Brooklyn event, taunting his opponent. Of course Swizz’s challenge didn’t go unanswered. Timb quickly posted a video on Instagram in response to Swizz’s comments. In the brief clip, the Virginia hitmaker is seen sitting alone bobbing his head while the Game of Thrones theme song is playing in the background. “Swizz, you have woken up Timbo Snow,” Timbo said, referencing GOT’s character, Jon Snow. “Challenge accepted. I’m with the smoke. That’s right. You hear that Game of Thrones. You have woken up the king.”

Fireworks before #Mayweather & #McGregor come out as @therealswizzz challenges @timbaland to a battle‼️#maymacworldtour A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Swizz has already had some practice squaring up to other taste makers. He previously battled Just Blaze during an event back in Feb. 2017. Since then, he’s proposed a series of battles featuring some of the hottest in the game. The idea of a Pharrell vs. Timabland battle triggered a heated debate on Twitter.

READ: Pharrell Williams To NYU Graduates: “We Need To Lift Up Women”

A date for the Swizz vs. Timbo beat exchange has not been scheduled as of yet, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that it’s coming soon.