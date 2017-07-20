Still beaming from the release of her solo album Fin, Syd of The Internet has released merchandise inspired by the LP.

Co-designed by Rare Panther’s Paulo Wallo, the “All About Me” singer’s merch features minimalist long and short-sleeved shirts with Old English lettering that says “FIN.”

The new merchandise ranges from $30 to $42, and can be found on Syd’s Internet Shop. Syd fans, check out some of what to spend your coins on below.

New merch out now!!! @sydinternetshop A post shared by Syd (@sydinternet) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT