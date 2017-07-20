Fashion Forward: Syd Releases ‘Fin’ Inspired Merchandise
Still beaming from the release of her solo album Fin, Syd of The Internet has released merchandise inspired by the LP.
READ: Syd Shares Her Favorite Unreleased Song, “Treading Water”
Co-designed by Rare Panther’s Paulo Wallo, the “All About Me” singer’s merch features minimalist long and short-sleeved shirts with Old English lettering that says “FIN.”
READ: NAO To Release Collaborative EP Featuring The Internet
The new merchandise ranges from $30 to $42, and can be found on Syd’s Internet Shop. Syd fans, check out some of what to spend your coins on below.