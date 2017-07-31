For many avid listeners of R&B, SZA’s CTRL album was worth the extended wait. Despite numerous hindrances, TDE’s songbird was able to finally get her official debut LP out in June, and scored a top three album on the Billboard 200 with it. In a new interview with The Guardian, SZA opened up about the delays that hampered the release of her album.

“They just took my hard drive from me. That was all. I just kept f**king everything up,” said SZA. After recording a plethora of songs in the studio — almost 200 records — SZA later explained how her label “cut me off” because of her unwillingness to release CTRL. “I just kept moving s–t around. I was choosing from 150, 200 songs, so I’m just like, ‘Who knows what’s good any more?'” she revealed.

According to the “Love Galore” songstress, had she waited any longer to release CTRL, fans would have heard an entirely different album. “Give me another month and it would have been something completely different,” she said.

Fortunately, SZA has calmed her anxieties, and assured her loyalists that her sophomore LP won’t be as time consuming as her debut endeavor.

“I have less anxiety about the things that hindered me putting this album out, so I’ll probably be done in the next six months,” she said.”

Take a look at her interview with The Guardian here.

This article was originally published on Billboard.