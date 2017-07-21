SZA is still sharing the splendor of her debut album Ctrl with the world. Before officially setting out on her extensive U.S. and international tour, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform one of the project’s fan favorites.

Much to the studio audience’s delight, Travis Scott was on hand to help her deliver a rather harmonious performance of “Love Galore.” Vocals were on point, Scott had a gentle energy about him, and the styling was simple and chic.

Take in the performance up top.