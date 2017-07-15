After fans seemingly watched their breakup play out on reality TV, T.I. and Tiny appear to be evolving into “something unconditional.” To show just how much he loves Tiny, the Atlanta rapper posted a birthday message to his “Southside Patna” on Instagram Friday (July 14), complete with a 10-photo collage of the duo over the years.

READ: T.I. Tries To Offer Rob Kardashian Advice And Things Swiftly Go Left

“Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth, argumentative know it all, sh*t kickin,Cap a** Southside Patna. @majorgirl,” he wrote. “As a couple We’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have f*cked up & still have so many more f*ck ups in me on so many levels, one thing that’s never gon’ change is how I consider you….You are, have been, & always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world.”

The Hustle Gang front man also explained the evolution of his relationship with Tiny. “While most of these nosey, no business havin’, overly-opinionated, fake caring a** people would see it as a break up… I see it differently,” he continued. “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

Tiny seemed to enjoy Tip’s heartwarming post writing back, “Aww Big Daddy can’t do nothing but say I will always love you forever and a day.”

She also dubbed him the man of her “dreams,” and opted to let him slide for calling her his “patna.”

“My one of a kind King/patna lol…I’ll let you slide this time with that one,” she added. “Anywho [thanks] for everything especially those [seven] kids. Now show up and show out like I know you to do!”

And the celebration didn’t stop with social media. Tip and Tiny were spotted vacationing in St Lucia together.

Looks like #TinyHarris and #TI are vacationing together to celebrate her birthday in #StLucia. Issa husband and wife or nah?👀😍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

While Tip and Tiny seem to be getting along well, the divorce could still be moving forward. According to The Jasmine Brand, Tip recently submitted a counterclaim in response to Tiny’s divorce filing.

Peep his full birthday message to Tiny below.

WATCH: Tiny’s Mother Call Out T.I. For All The “Dirt” He’s Doing